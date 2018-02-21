BREAKING NEWS:Ransomware hits CDOT computers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) –  The City of Colorado Springs is looking for ways to deal with the growing crowds at Garden of the Gods.

Almost six million people visited the site in 2017.

City Asks For Public Input On Garden Of The Gods Transportation Study

Garden of the Gods (credit: Google Maps)

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department hired Volpe National Transportation Systems Center to perform a study on how to improve the experience at the park.

Some ideas the department is considering is more parking and a shuttle service.

garden of the gods City Asks For Public Input On Garden Of The Gods Transportation Study

“It is vital that we work to take care of it (the Garden of the Gods), improve accessibility and protect it from the excessive environmental impact caused by high traffic numbers,” said Kim King, Parks Administration Manager. “It is our ultimate goal to ensure that this beautiful landmark can be enjoyed safely and responsibly by tourists and residents alike for generations to come.”

Now, the department wants to hear from the public about those ideas in an open house at the Westside Community Center on West Bijou on March 12.

City officials say, no matter what, visiting Garden of the Gods will stay free.

LINK: More Information About the Garden of the Gods Transportation Study

