DENVER (CBS4) – It’s official — this flu season is a record for Colorado.
As of last week, influenza has sent 3,550 people to the hospital in the state. That’s the highest number of flu hospitalizations in a single season for Colorado.
Colorado also set a record for the number of influenza-related outbreaks with 155. Outbreaks are defined as clusters of flu cases.
There is still only one pediatric death reported. The state only tracks flu deaths of children.
The highest number of hospitalizations for the flu in Colorado this winter was around the New Year’s holiday. They have been decreasing in the weeks since then.