HEALTH ALERT:Flu Season Sets 2 Records In Colorado
Filed Under:CDC, flu, Influenza, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s official — this flu season is a record for Colorado.

As of last week, influenza has sent 3,550 people to the hospital in the state. That’s the highest number of flu hospitalizations in a single season for Colorado.

gettyimages 908889612 copy Flu Season Sets 2 Records In Colorado

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Colorado also set a record for the number of influenza-related outbreaks with 155. Outbreaks are defined as clusters of flu cases.

There is still only one pediatric death reported. The state only tracks flu deaths of children.

map3 Flu Season Sets 2 Records In Colorado

A map from the Centers for Disease Control shows Colorado’s rating as high for number of flu cases. (credit: CDC)

The highest number of hospitalizations for the flu in Colorado this winter was around the New Year’s holiday. They have been decreasing in the weeks since then.

LINK: CDC.gov 2017-2018 Latest Influenza Season Report

