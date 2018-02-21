BREAKING NEWS:Ransomware hits CDOT computers
  • CBS4Watch Now
    Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 6 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bear Creek High School, Caprock Academy, Grand Junction, Grand Junction High School, Jefferson County School District, School Threats
File photo of a man in handcuffs. (credit: Brand X Pictures/Thinkstock)

DENVER (AP/CBS4) — Three more students are accused of making threats against Colorado schools.

The Jefferson County School District said Wednesday that a student accused of making a threat on social media against Bear Creek High School was in custody.

The school’s principal told parents on Tuesday night:

“Thank you to all who reported the threat. Remind your student that any potential safety concerns should be reported to the school, law enforcement, or Safe2Tell no matter how insignificant they believe it might be.”

RELATED: More Spending Authorized For ‘Safe2Tell’ Program After School Threat Hoax

Meanwhile, two teenage students were arrested Tuesday in western Colorado after they were reportedly heard talking about how a mass shooting could be carried out at Caprock Academy, a charter school in Grand Junction. The Daily Sentinel reports they were released after promising to appear in court with their parents.

The arrests follow the arrest last week of a 15-year-old student at Grand Junction High School who is accused of saying he could do more damage than the Florida shooter. He is being held in a juvenile detention facility.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments (2)
  1. Tom Labine says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Just because they say something but not actually threatening they should be warned only… Remember people we still have freedom of speech in this country…. Another words if its not actually a threat then they should be left alone… Not prosecuted for no reason but freedom of speech…

    Reply Report comment
  2. Tom Labine says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Also did these kids post this on social media and actually threatened the schools? This article sounds like to me that its not the case at all….

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders