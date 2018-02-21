DENVER (AP/CBS4) — Three more students are accused of making threats against Colorado schools.
The Jefferson County School District said Wednesday that a student accused of making a threat on social media against Bear Creek High School was in custody.
The school’s principal told parents on Tuesday night:
“Thank you to all who reported the threat. Remind your student that any potential safety concerns should be reported to the school, law enforcement, or Safe2Tell no matter how insignificant they believe it might be.”
Meanwhile, two teenage students were arrested Tuesday in western Colorado after they were reportedly heard talking about how a mass shooting could be carried out at Caprock Academy, a charter school in Grand Junction. The Daily Sentinel reports they were released after promising to appear in court with their parents.
The arrests follow the arrest last week of a 15-year-old student at Grand Junction High School who is accused of saying he could do more damage than the Florida shooter. He is being held in a juvenile detention facility.
Just because they say something but not actually threatening they should be warned only… Remember people we still have freedom of speech in this country…. Another words if its not actually a threat then they should be left alone… Not prosecuted for no reason but freedom of speech…
Also did these kids post this on social media and actually threatened the schools? This article sounds like to me that its not the case at all….