By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – An Eagle County child batting a horrible disease has an entire community coming together to help her big wish become a reality.

Scarlett is an elementary student who has battled leukemia since 2016.

She asked the Make-A-Wish Foundation for a Disney cruise for her family. Within weeks, fellow students had raised nearly $25,000 to send the family on the trip.

Students helped get to that goal by bringing spare change to school. During the first minute of their “Wish Week” opening assembly, they raised $4,770, according to Eagle County School administrators.

A few teachers even offered to shave their heads if the students raised the money – they are now bald.

For Scarlett’s parents, this is an incredible gift.

“She spent a lot of time in the hospital and has fought hard since the 2016 diagnosis, we need this,” Taleen, the girl’s mother, said. “We moved here from Michigan so we are not used to such a small tight knit community, and what this community has done is come together.”

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood. With months of intensive treatment, Scarlett could be cancer free by July, according to her parents.

The family just needs to get some paperwork organized and they are set to sail.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.