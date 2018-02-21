By Michael Spencer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – Charlie Blackmon had the best year of his career in 2017.

Blackmon made major league history hitting 103 RBI from the leadoff spot, the most by any player, ever.

But despite winning the NL batting title for the first time in his career, Blackmon doesn’t see 2017 as a breakout season.

“I think I’ve gotten a little bit better each year for the last couple of years,” said Blackmon.

“I don’t really think last year was this incredible different player that we haven’t seen before. I feel like I’m the same guy with a little more experience.”

Blackmon’s teammates were impressed with his 2017 campaign, but not shocked.

“You see his work ethic and the way he goes about his business, you’re not surprised,” said Nolan Arenado.

In addition to winning his first the batting title, Blackmon raked in his second straight Silver Slugger Award, and put together the best year of his career at the relatively old age of 31.

“In most cases you see a guy break in as a rookie and in their second year they get better,” said Bud Black.

“Charlie has become a significant better player, and you don’t see that a lot.”

Blackmon is entering his 8th season in the big leagues and has not only established himself as one of the games best hitters, but also as a veteran leader.

“I started playing the game when I was so young and to now be one of the older guys – I guess it’s a little bit different , ” said Blackmon.

“Hopefully I can be good at being the older player. Hopefully I can help shorten the learning curve for some of the younger players.”

