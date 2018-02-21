DEVELOPING STORY:Hundreds testify on state gun bills following school shooting
  • CBS4Watch Now
    Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 10 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bud Black, Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies, Local TV, Spring Training

By Michael Spencer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – Charlie Blackmon had the best year of his career in 2017.

Blackmon made major league history hitting 103 RBI from the leadoff spot, the most by any player, ever.

rockies sound 6pm transfer frame 632 Blackmon Hopeful To Shorten The Learning Curve For Younger Players

(credit: AT&T Sports Network)

But despite winning the NL batting title for the first time in his career, Blackmon doesn’t see 2017 as a breakout season.

“I think I’ve gotten a little bit better each year for the last couple of years,” said Blackmon.

rockies sound 6pm transfer frame 1239 Blackmon Hopeful To Shorten The Learning Curve For Younger Players

Charlie Blackmon (credit: CBS)

“I don’t really think last year was this incredible different player that we haven’t seen before. I feel like I’m the same guy with a little more experience.”

Blackmon’s teammates were impressed with his 2017 campaign, but not shocked.

rockies sound 6pm transfer frame 812 Blackmon Hopeful To Shorten The Learning Curve For Younger Players

(credit: AT&T Sports Network)

“You see his work ethic and the way he goes about his business, you’re not surprised,” said Nolan Arenado.

In addition to winning his first the batting title, Blackmon raked in his second straight Silver Slugger Award, and put together the best year of his career at the relatively old age of 31.

“In most cases you see a guy break in as a rookie and in their second year they get better,” said Bud Black.

“Charlie has become a significant better player, and you don’t see that a lot.”

rockies sound 6pm transfer frame 1652 Blackmon Hopeful To Shorten The Learning Curve For Younger Players

(credit: AT&T Sports Network)

Blackmon is entering his 8th season in the big leagues and has not only established himself as one of the games best hitters, but also as a veteran leader.

“I started playing the game when I was so young and to now be one of the older guys – I guess it’s a little bit different,” said Blackmon.

“Hopefully I can be good at being the older player. Hopefully I can help shorten the learning curve for some of the younger players.”

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders