(Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Officials at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo confirmed they have not one but two pregnant giraffes! The zoo confirmed the news on their Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

Both Muziki and Laikipia bred with Khalid last year — Muziki on Valentine’s Day and Laikipia a few days later.

giraffe muziki cheyenne mountain zoo 2 Giraffes At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Are Pregnant!

Giraffe Muziki (Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

The zoo announced that Muzkiki was pregnant on the day before Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately Laikipia didn’t cooperate with the initial blood test, leaving the results up in the air until Wednesday.

Giraffe gestation typically ranges between 14.5 and 15 months, but can be as little as 13 months. Zookeepers believe the due dates will be around April 30.

giraffe laikipia cheyenne mountain zoo 2 2 Giraffes At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Are Pregnant!

Giraffe Laikipia (Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

Whichever calf is born first will have the distinction of being the 200th calf born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Baby Rae, who was born April 25, 2017 was the 199th giraffe calf born at the zoo since the breeding program began in 1954, officials said.

“There are plans in the works to put a live-streaming “birth cam” inside the building as the due dates get closer, so giraffe fans will be able to monitor the ‘Race to 200’ in real time,” zoo officials announced. They plan to start the live stream in mid-April.

