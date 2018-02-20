  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and boarders can save some money on the ski train this weekend.

The Winter Park Express runs from Union Station to Winter Park Ski Resort. This weekend only, there are still $58 tickets available.

ski train 6vo frame 510 Discounted Winter Park Ski Train Tickets On Sale

(credit: CBS)

Standard round-trip tickets usually cost $118. The deal begins Wednesday at 8 a.m. and only lasts for 24 hours.

ski train 6vo frame 888 Discounted Winter Park Ski Train Tickets On Sale

(credit: CBS)

The Winter Park Express will leave each weekend day at 7 a.m. Passengers will be dropped off at the resort by 9 a.m., then board the same train for their return trip at 4:30 p.m. They’ll be back at Union Station by 6:40 p.m.

ski train 6vo frame 0 Discounted Winter Park Ski Train Tickets On Sale

(credit: CBS)

Children ages 2-12 can still ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult.

ski train 6vo frame 330 Discounted Winter Park Ski Train Tickets On Sale

(credit: CBS)

Passengers can book a trip on the Amtrak website.

