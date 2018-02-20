(credit: CBS)
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and boarders can save some money on the ski train this weekend.
The Winter Park Express runs from Union Station to Winter Park Ski Resort. This weekend only, there are still $58 tickets available.
Standard round-trip tickets usually cost $118. The deal begins Wednesday at 8 a.m. and only lasts for 24 hours.
The Winter Park Express will leave each weekend day at 7 a.m. Passengers will be dropped off at the resort by 9 a.m., then board the same train for their return trip at 4:30 p.m. They’ll be back at Union Station by 6:40 p.m.
Children ages 2-12 can still ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult.
Passengers can book a trip on the Amtrak website.