WEATHER ALERT:Soccer players & fans brave coldest MLS game ever
  • CBS4Watch Now
    Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 10 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Weather, Commerce City, Frigid Temperatures, Local TV, Major League Soccer, Toronto FC

By Jeff Todd

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – At kickoff, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said it was three degrees in Commerce City.

The Colorado Rapids and Toronto still played soccer.

mls coldest game 10pkg transfer frame 107 Soccer Players & Fans Brave Coldest MLS Game Ever

Fans file in for a Colorado Rapids game on a bitter cold night.(credit: CBS)

“This game is one of those you’ll talk about for years, regardless of the result we’ll talk about for years,” said Dave Wegner from Centennial 38 Supporters Group said. “I think the high temperature is going to be John Elway tonight. So I think we’re looking at seven.”

mls coldest game 10pkg transfer frame 1831 Soccer Players & Fans Brave Coldest MLS Game Ever

(credit: CBS)

The Major League Soccer season doesn’t start until late March, but Toronto and the Rapids have a two-game series in the CONCOCAF Champions League. Tuesday’s game is the coldest ever played between two MLS teams.

“Two jackets, thermal underneath, beanie, mittens, and certain beverages,” said Wegner.

mls coldest game 10pkg transfer frame 1081 Soccer Players & Fans Brave Coldest MLS Game Ever

(credit: CBS)

At a tailgate, hours before the match kicked off, one brave soul was wearing shorts and sandals. Others huddled around fires trying to stay warm.

mls coldest game 10pkg transfer frame 361 Soccer Players & Fans Brave Coldest MLS Game Ever

(credit: CBS)

“All things aside, this is a community. We care about each other. We take care of each other. Nobody is going to get hurt tonight,” said Wegner.

Toronto beat the Rapids, 2-0. The Rapids will play the second leg in Toronto in one week. The forecast low for Toronto is 32 degrees.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders