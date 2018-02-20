By Jeff Todd

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – At kickoff, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said it was three degrees in Commerce City.

The Colorado Rapids and Toronto still played soccer.

“This game is one of those you’ll talk about for years, regardless of the result we’ll talk about for years,” said Dave Wegner from Centennial 38 Supporters Group said. “I think the high temperature is going to be John Elway tonight. So I think we’re looking at seven.”

The Major League Soccer season doesn’t start until late March, but Toronto and the Rapids have a two-game series in the CONCOCAF Champions League. Tuesday’s game is the coldest ever played between two MLS teams.

“Two jackets, thermal underneath, beanie, mittens, and certain beverages,” said Wegner.

At a tailgate, hours before the match kicked off, one brave soul was wearing shorts and sandals. Others huddled around fires trying to stay warm.

“All things aside, this is a community. We care about each other. We take care of each other. Nobody is going to get hurt tonight,” said Wegner.

Toronto beat the Rapids, 2-0. The Rapids will play the second leg in Toronto in one week. The forecast low for Toronto is 32 degrees.

