JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County student is in custody and could face charges for making a threat to district schools.
Letters sent to parents from schools say the threat was never real, but a tip came through the “Safe2Tell” communication office.
The anonymous helpline takes calls from students for issues ranging from bullying, suicides to school attacks.
Now, the state’s Joint Budget Committee has authorized more spending for that program.
The “Safe2Tell” Program says the number of calls coming in have nearly tripled in the last three years.
See/Say. Hear/Tell. Whatever it is that doesn’t sound right, report it to the nearest authority immediately.