  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jefferson County, Local TV, Safe2Tell, Safe2Tell Hotline, School Threats
(credit: CBS)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County student is in custody and could face charges for making a threat to district schools.

Letters sent to parents from schools say the threat was never real, but a tip came through the “Safe2Tell” communication office.

safe2tell1 More Spending Authorized For Safe2Tell Program After School Threat Hoax

(credit: safe2tell.org)

The anonymous helpline takes calls from students for issues ranging from bullying, suicides to school attacks.

safe2tell money 6vo transfer frame 330 More Spending Authorized For Safe2Tell Program After School Threat Hoax

(credit: CBS)

Now, the state’s Joint Budget Committee has authorized more spending for that program.

The “Safe2Tell” Program says the number of calls coming in have nearly tripled in the last three years.

Comments
  1. Ann Pirie says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    See/Say. Hear/Tell. Whatever it is that doesn’t sound right, report it to the nearest authority immediately.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders