DENVER (CBS4) – After a 72 degree plunge from Sunday’s high of 69 degrees Denver’s official temperature dropped to 3 degrees below zero Tuesday morning.
As of this writing Tuesday’s high only made it to 13 degrees at Denver International Airport.
As long as nothing wacky happens with the temperature before midnight it will become the coldest Feb. 20 in Denver’s recorded history.
Temperature records for Denver date back to the early 1870s.
