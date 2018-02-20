  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Climate, Denver International Airport, Denver Record Cold High

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a 72 degree plunge from Sunday’s high of 69 degrees Denver’s official temperature dropped to 3 degrees below zero Tuesday morning.

cold person Denver To Record Coldest Feb. 20 High In Recorded History

(credit: CBS)

As of this writing Tuesday’s high only made it to 13 degrees at Denver International Airport.

almanac Denver To Record Coldest Feb. 20 High In Recorded History

As long as nothing wacky happens with the temperature before midnight it will become the coldest Feb. 20 in Denver’s recorded history.

Temperature records for Denver date back to the early 1870s.

nutu headlines 1 Denver To Record Coldest Feb. 20 High In Recorded History

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders