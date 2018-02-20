  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Mike Coffman will host a town hall meeting on Tuesday evening.

The Republican representing Colorado in Aurora and Adams County plans to discuss several topics, including bills that he has introduced on behalf of his constituents.

daca immigration 5pkg transfer frame 2270 Rep. Mike Coffman Hosts Town Hall

Rep. Mike Coffman (credit: CBS)

The town hall is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and last one hour at Cherry Creek High School.

The town hall is open to the public but those planning to attend must register online and have a ticket to get inside.

Coffman’s town halls in the past have been filled with spirited debates.

LINK: Rep. Mike Coffman’s Town Hall

