JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fake violent threats made against some schools in Jefferson County have prompted an investigation.

Jeffco Public Schools sent an email about Midnight on Monday about the threats against Dakota Ridge and Columbine High Schools.

The principals of both schools say an investigation revealed that someone used a picture of a specific person and created a caption that was posted on social media as a “joke.” The person in the picture did not post the fake threat.

Instead, the person who created the social media post will likely face criminal charges.

Classes at Dakota Ridge and Columbine continued as scheduled on Tuesday but additional security was placed at each school.

Jeffco Public Schools spokeswoman Diana Wilson released this statement in part: “We realize the recent tragedy in Florida makes this type of situation especially alarming, but this is why we have safety and security protocols in place. We want to be sure you know we are aware of the concerns, we have taken action, and we will not subject our students to any undue risk.

“Thank you to all that reported the threat. Please take some time to talk with your student about this situation and remind your student that any potential safety concerns should be reported to the school, law enforcement, or Safe2Tell no matter how insignificant they believe it might be. Students may call the Safe2Tell program to report safety concerns anonymously at 877-542-7233, or report online at https://safe2tell.org/. Please also inform your student we have safety protocols at school and that measures are in place to keep them safe at school tomorrow.”