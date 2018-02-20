GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A plan to restrict visitors to the popular Hanging Lake Trail is moving forward after the U.S. Forest Service released its final draft of the plan.
The plan is meant to address overcrowding which has resulted in damage to the trail along with vandalism, dangerous traffic and parking situations and an obstinate violation of rules.
The USFS’s plan will cap visits to 615 people per day, that’s about half the number of people who use the trail during a busy summer day. Everyone who visits must buy a permit.
Officials also want to close the small parking lot and force visitors to pay for a shuttle ride to then hike to Hanging Lake.
They hope to have approval and big changes in place by May or June.