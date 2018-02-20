Filed Under:Durango, Homeless Camp, Homeless Campground, Local TV, Tent City

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Durango is no longer considering a campground specifically for the homeless after people objected to the idea.

The city in southwestern Colorado had considered the move because of the increasing fire danger associated with different homeless camps in the area.

gettyimages 6301106061 Durango Drops Homeless Camp Proposal After Objections

Durango (credit: Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Now the city is considering setting up shelters in city buildings, churches and other available facilities for homeless residents.

Durango hopes the new proposal will address the public’s concerns about safety and waste that might come from such a campground.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders