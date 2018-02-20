DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Durango is no longer considering a campground specifically for the homeless after people objected to the idea.
The city in southwestern Colorado had considered the move because of the increasing fire danger associated with different homeless camps in the area.
Now the city is considering setting up shelters in city buildings, churches and other available facilities for homeless residents.
Durango hopes the new proposal will address the public’s concerns about safety and waste that might come from such a campground.