(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A new report from Lending Tree finds Denver is the most challenging cities for first-time homebuyers.

home for sale Denver Ranked The Worst For First Time Homebuyers

(credit: CBS)

The online lending exchange company ranked 100 cities nationwide.

Denver ranked number one followed by New York and San Francisco.

The company looked at factors like the average down payment, the number of people using an FHA mortgage and the share of homes.

Little Rock, Arkansas was named the best city for first-time homebuyers.

Comments
  1. Glenn Rogers says:
    February 20, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    I say this all the time this state use to be great now this city and state is nothing but a how much can we put in our pocket state.

