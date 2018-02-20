DENVER (CBS4)– Denver was ranked in the top 10 among the best state capitals to live in.
According to WalletHub, Denver ranks 7th overall in all 50 of the state capitals.
The top 10 are:
- Austin, TX
- Madison, WI
- Boise, ID
- Lincoln, NE
- Bismark, ND
- Raleigh, NC
- Denver, CO
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Juneau, AK
- Concord, NH
Despite scoring low on the affordability scale, Denver earned the ranking by coming in towards the top with a high score on economic well-being, quality of education and health and quality of life.
For quality of life, Denver ranked number three. The state capital with the highest ranking for quality of life is Honolulu, but the city fell short on the overall ranking because it came in last for affordability.
Denver also ranked at the top for highest percentage of millennial newcomers.
The city with the best affordability rank is Pierre, SD with the lowest unemployment rate in Bismark, ND.
Trenton, NJ came in last for the best state capital to live in.
The cities were ranked on several factors including median household income, unemployment rate, percentage of population in poverty, debt, government employees, bachelor’s degree, premature death rate, health conditions, average weekly work hours, restaurants per capita, attractions, millennial newcomers and crime rates.
