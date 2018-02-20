WEATHER ALERT:Denver drops 72 Degrees in 40 hours; Among all-time top temperature swings
Filed Under:Bruce Randolph, Colorado State Capitol, Daddy Bruce Randolph, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers honored the legacy of a man who dedicated his life to the Colorado community.

daddy bruce xgr 5vo transfer frame 480 Long Time Colorado Community Advocate Honored At State Capitol

(credit: CBS)

In the 60s, former Denver restaurant owner, Daddy Bruce Randolph, started donating Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

daddy bruce randolph courtesy denver public library Long Time Colorado Community Advocate Honored At State Capitol

Daddy Bruce Randolph (credit: Denver Public Library)

Randolph passed away in 1994.

The tradition of giving out meals during the holidays lives on today.

Randolph’s family was honored on Tuesday morning by people in both the House and the Senate.

daddy bruce xgr 5sotvo transfer frame 268 Long Time Colorado Community Advocate Honored At State Capitol

(credit: CBS)

“And even today the legacy continues to go on because so many people volunteer on an annual basis to make sure that happens” said Rev. Ron Wooding of Epworth United Methodist Church.

A documentary about Randolph is scheduled to be released in Colorado and around the country this April.

