DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers honored the legacy of a man who dedicated his life to the Colorado community.
In the 60s, former Denver restaurant owner, Daddy Bruce Randolph, started donating Thanksgiving meals to people in need.
Randolph passed away in 1994.
The tradition of giving out meals during the holidays lives on today.
Randolph’s family was honored on Tuesday morning by people in both the House and the Senate.
“And even today the legacy continues to go on because so many people volunteer on an annual basis to make sure that happens” said Rev. Ron Wooding of Epworth United Methodist Church.
A documentary about Randolph is scheduled to be released in Colorado and around the country this April.