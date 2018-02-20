Filed Under:Adamantine Energy, COGCC, Matt Lepore, Oil and Gas, Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s top oil and gas regulator is stepping down to take a job with an energy consulting company.

The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said Monday Director Matt Lepore is resigning on March 4 after more than five years in the job.

He’ll become legal counsel and strategic adviser for Adamantine Energy, a Denver consulting group that works with energy companies dealing with regulators, activists, investors and others.

oil and gas meeting 3 Colorados Top Oil, Gas Regulator Joining Energy Consultancy

Matt Lepore (credit: CBS)

Adamantine’s founder and top executive is Tisha Schuller. Schuller was formerly CEO of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, a major industry lobbying group in Colorado.

The new director of the oil and gas commission will be Julie Murphy, currently assistant director for energy and minerals at the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. That department is the oil and gas commission’s parent agency.

