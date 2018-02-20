By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Here’s a list of snow totals from CBS4 Weather Watchers and the National Weather Service.

If your city or town is not listed it’s because an official snow total was not received.

17.0″ – 1 mile SE of Wolf Creek Pass

11.0″ – 3 miles ESE of Dome Lakes

9.0″ – Ken Caryl

9.0″ – 6 miles W of Crested Butte

8.8″ – Boulder

8.5″ – 2 miles S of Rocky Flats

8.5″ – 1 mile SSW of Lafayette

8.4″ – Silverton

8.0″ – 1 mile NNW of Louisville

8.0″ – Broomfield

7.5″ – 1 mile NNE of Erie

7.5″ – 10 miles NNW of Cedaredge

7.5″ – N. Lafayette

7.2″ – 3 miles WNW of Arvada

7.0″ – Coal Creek Canyon

7.0″ – 3 miles E of Plateau City

7.0″ – Berthoud

6.7″ – 1 mile NW of Niwot

6.5″ – 22.3 miles NW of Canon City

6.5″ – NE Longmont

6.5″ – East of Conifer

6.2″ – West Arvada

6.2″ – SE Genesee

6.0″ – 3 miles SSW of Tiny Town

6.0″ – Nunn

6.0″ – 1.1 mile SW of Pitkin

6.0″ – Bailey

6.0″ – Columbine West (Littleton)

5.9″ – Evergreen

5.7″ – West Greeley

5.6″ – 2 miles N of Loveland

5.5″ – 1 mile ESE of Wheat Ridge

5.5″ – NE Broomfield

5.5″ – 6 miles SW of Mesa

5.5″ – Silver Plume

5.3″ – 7 miles N of Bayfield

5.3″ – Collbran

5.1″ – Winter Park

5.1″ – Maysville

5.0″ – 1 mile NE of Loveland

5.0″ – Pinewood Springs

5.0″ – 1 mile ENE of Westminster

5.0″ – Lakewood

5.0″ – 1 mile NNE of Estes Park

5.0″ – Massadona

5.0″ – Gothic

5.0″ – 4 miles SW of Craig

5.0″ – 2 miles N of Avon

4.9″ – 1.9 miles E of Steamboat Springs

4.8″ – 3 miles W of Westminster

4.8″ – 1 mile S of Northglenn

4.8″ – Severance

4.7″ – 3 miles N of Bailey

4.5″ – 6 miles SSW of Kassler

4.5″ – CBS4 Studio

4.5″ – NW Westminster

4.5″ – Cascade

4.5″ – Hudson

4.5″ – Fort Collins

4.3″ – 5.7 miles E of Carbondale

4.0″ – 1 mile ESE of Manitou Springs

4.0″ – N. Westminster

4.0″ – West Highlands Ranch

4.0″ – Thornton

4.0″ – SW Littleton

4.0″ – 5.1 miles S of Yampa

3.8″ – Centennial

3.8″ – SW Lone Tree

3.8″ – Meeker

3.7″ – 2 miles SSE of Breckenridge

3.7″ – SE Aurora

3.6″ – 0.9 miles WNW of Vail

3.5″ – 3 miles WSW of Aurora

3.5″ – Congress Park (Denver)

3.5″ – 5 miles S of Air Force Academy

3.5″ – 6 miles NNW of Leadville

3.5″ – 2 miles WSW Colorado Springs

3.5″ – 10 miles SW of Monte Vista

3.5″ – 1 mile S of Greeley

3.5″ – S. of Bennett

3.4″ – Northglenn

3.4″ – 1.1 mile SE of Avon

3.4″ – 2 miles WNW of Black Forest

3.2″ – 3 miles NW of Parker

3.2″ – Sedalia

3.2″ – Colorado Springs Airport

3.0″ – 7 miles SE of Drake

3.0″ – NW Fort Collins

3.0″ – Woodland Park

3.0″ – Foxfield

3.0″ – 2.1 miles SSE of Paonia

3.0″ – 3 miles N of Chimney Rock

3.0″ – 1 mile NNE of Lake City

3.0″ – Burlington

3.0″ – 3 miles S of Colorado Springs

3.0″ – Stapleton (Denver)

3.0″ – Lakewood

2.9″ – Denver Int’l Airport

2.8″ – 2 miles NNE of Monument

2.7″ – Canon City

2.6″ – ESE Castle Pines

2.5″ – 2 miles S of Sterling

2.5″ – 4 miles NW of Peterson AFB

2.5″ – Ouray

2.5″ – 2.5 miles W of Pagosa Springs

2.5″ – 7 miles NNE of Saguache

2.5″ – 1.8 miles NE of Fountain

2.5″ – Rocky Ford

2.5″ – 5 miles S of Black Forest

2.5″ – S. Parker

2.3″ – 3 miles N of Calhan

2.2″ – 6 miles W of Westcliffe

2.1″ – 0.3 miles WSW of Oak Creek

2.0″ – 3 miles ESE of Falcon

2.0″ – Nederland

2.0″ – 8.1 miles WNW of Montrose

2.0″ – 4 miles SSE of Durango

2.0″ – 11 miles NW of Cortez

2.0″ – NW Elbert County

2.0″ – NW of Gunnison

1.9″ – 2 miles N of Wolcott

1.5″ – 4 miles E of Akron

1.5″ – 1 mile W of Colorado City

1.5″ – 4 miles WNW of Buena Vista

1.5″ – North of Sterling

1.3″ – 2 miles SSW of Wetmore

1.3″ – 5 miles NW of Peyton

1.2″ – 1 mile SE of Pueblo West

1.1″ – 2 miles SSW of Pueblo

1.0″ – 10 miles NE of Kutch

1.0″ – 1 mile ENE of Pueblo West

1.0″ – Lamar

1.0″ – Battlement Messa

1.0″ – NW of Brush

1.0″ – Ridgway

1.0″ – 0.8 miles SSW of Durango

1.0″ – Iliff

1.0″ – West of Wray

0.5″ – Peetz

