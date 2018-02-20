WEATHER ALERT:Denver drops 72 Degrees in 40 hours; Among all-time top temperature swings
(credit: CBS)

By Stan Bush

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Children who suffer from extreme allergies have new support in the fight against the conditions they were born with.

childrens allergy center 10pkg transfer frame 1316 Children With Allergies To Be Treated At Largest Treatment Center

Allergy and Immunology Center at Children’s Hospital Colorado. (credit: CBS)

On Tuesday, Children’s Hospital Colorado opened the largest allergy and immunology center in the country.

childrens allergy center 10pkg transfer frame 1165 Children With Allergies To Be Treated At Largest Treatment Center

(credit: CBS)

The center, in the east wing of the hospital, is more than 11,000 square feet and is prepared to treat the worst allergic reactions, work to help kids overcome their allergies and research ways to immunize children faster.

childrens allergy center 10pkg transfer frame 1226 Children With Allergies To Be Treated At Largest Treatment Center

(credit: CBS)

“We have studies that are going to be FDA approved in the next year where we can help people outgrow their allergy earlier,” said Dr. David Fleischer.

childrens allergy center 10pkg transfer frame 655 Children With Allergies To Be Treated At Largest Treatment Center

The Doehler family (credit: CBS)

Gretchen Doehler of Lone Tree became emotional at the ribbon cutting. Her five children all suffer from some form of extreme allergies

childrens allergy center 10pkg transfer frame 338 Children With Allergies To Be Treated At Largest Treatment Center

(credit: Doehler family)

“My husband and I created a perfect storm in our kids. They have been battling since they’ve been born,” said Doehler.

Doehler says the new facility gives her children a new lease on life, with the possibility of overcoming some of their worst allergies.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

