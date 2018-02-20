By Stan Bush
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Children who suffer from extreme allergies have new support in the fight against the conditions they were born with.
On Tuesday, Children’s Hospital Colorado opened the largest allergy and immunology center in the country.
The center, in the east wing of the hospital, is more than 11,000 square feet and is prepared to treat the worst allergic reactions, work to help kids overcome their allergies and research ways to immunize children faster.
“We have studies that are going to be FDA approved in the next year where we can help people outgrow their allergy earlier,” said Dr. David Fleischer.
Gretchen Doehler of Lone Tree became emotional at the ribbon cutting. Her five children all suffer from some form of extreme allergies
“My husband and I created a perfect storm in our kids. They have been battling since they’ve been born,” said Doehler.
Doehler says the new facility gives her children a new lease on life, with the possibility of overcoming some of their worst allergies.
