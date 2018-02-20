BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Paying to park at Chautauqua Park in Boulder could become a permanent thing, at least for the next five years. The Boulder City Council wants to hear your opinion.
Last year, the city approved the program to charge drivers to park near the park.
Every weekend this past summer, it cost $2.50 an hour to park. Those who didn’t want to pay could park downtown or on the University of Colorado campus and take a free shuttle to the park.
The city came up with the program to reduce overcrowding in the neighborhood.
The city council gave the preliminary approval to an ordinance that extended the program but the council will take public comment on the idea Tuesday evening before a final decision is made. The Boulder City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1777 Broadway in Boulder.
The proposal would make paid parking the norm for the next five years.