  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder City Council, Boulder County, Chautauqua Park, Local TV, Paid Parking

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Paying to park at Chautauqua Park in Boulder could become a permanent thing, at least for the next five years. The Boulder City Council wants to hear your opinion.

Last year, the city approved the program to charge drivers to park near the park.

chautauqua shuttle 6vo transfer frame 161 What Do You Think Of Paid Parking At Chautauqua Park? Boulder Wants Your Opinion

Parking lot at Chautauqua Park (credit: CBS)

Every weekend this past summer, it cost $2.50 an hour to park. Those who didn’t want to pay could park downtown or on the University of Colorado campus and take a free shuttle to the park.

chautauqua shuttle 6vo transfer frame 276 What Do You Think Of Paid Parking At Chautauqua Park? Boulder Wants Your Opinion

Parking lot at Chautauqua Park (credit: CBS)

The city came up with the program to reduce overcrowding in the neighborhood.

The city council gave the preliminary approval to an ordinance that extended the program but the council will take public comment on the idea Tuesday evening before a final decision is made. The Boulder City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1777 Broadway in Boulder.

The proposal would make paid parking the norm for the next five years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders