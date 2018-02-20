By Alaina Brandenburger

Denver has built a reputable art scene in the past decade with an abundance of museums, galleries, artists, festivals and much more. This and a growing population have contributed to an influx of artists of all types from performance artists to visual artists. Any time is the best time for supporting the local art scene. Every month, Santa Fe, South Broadway and other art hubs in the city host First Friday events in which you can meet artists and peruse galleries, and there are other ways to champion local artists.

Denver Arts Festival

Conservatory Green at Stapleton

8200 E. 49th Place

Denver, CO 80238

(303) 330-8237

www.denverartsfestival.com

Date: May 26 and May 27, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Denver Arts Festival brings together artists specializing in various media. This festival focuses on local artists, and it serves as a destination in which you can check out various artists. Works of art are available for purchase and include, leather, jewelry, 2 D art, mixed media, paintings and much more. Admission to the festival is free, and its location in Stapleton’s Conservatory Green park and plaza make it easy to find free parking.

Westword Artopia

1160 Lincoln St.

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 293-3571

www.westwordartopia.com



Date: February 23, 2018 at 7 p.m.

This annual event brings dozens of local performance artists and visual artists to the South Broadway neighborhood for a celebration of the arts. This year’s event takes place at The Church nightclub and will showcase works from artists specializing in varying media. Guests can also enjoy a variety of curated spaces. This year’s event focuses on immersing guests in the art experience, and many works will be created on site. There will also be DJs and local musicians. Tickets start at $35 or $15 for the late night party only.

Show of Hands Gallery

210 Clayton St.

Denver, CO 80206

(303) 399-0201

www.showofhandsdenver.com

Located in Cherry Creek North, Show of Hands Gallery features works from local artists. The gallery was founded in 1985 as a way for local artists to display and sell their work, and it features a curated collection of quality pieces from a variety of artists. Patrons can buy works of art that include paintings and other 2D works, clothing, jewelry and much more. There are pieces for a variety of tastes and price points. Each work of art is truly unique, which makes this shop great for finding gifts or home accessories that stand out.

RiNo Art District

2901 Blake St., Suite 165

Denver, CO 80205

www.rinoartdistrict.org

Denver’s River North district is quickly becoming one of the most popular areas in the city, and part of its charm is the fact that the district is very supportive of local art. Located in RiNo, the RiNo Art District regularly schedules events and its website is a go-to resource for finding events and other ways to support artists. From Feb. 21 – March 2, RiNo Art District is presenting an exhibit called “Side Stories” in which digital art works will be projected on the sides of various buildings in the district. Check it out and eat at one of the hot restaurants in the neighborhood while you’re there.

Helikon Gallery and Studio

3675 Wynkoop St.

Denver, CO 80216

(720) 502-5635

www.helikongallery.com

One of the galleries in RiNo is Helikon Gallery and Studio. This gallery features exhibits and a showroom where you can purchase works of art from many local artists. If you want to improve your own artistic skills, Helikon Gallery offers classes and workshops at which you can learn various techniques. There are also live painting events at which you can view the creation process as it happens. Although the gallery is relatively new to Denver’s art scene, it is quickly becoming a favorite for patrons and artists alike.

