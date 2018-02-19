FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– The calendar may still read winter, but Water World is hiring for the summer!
Where else can you apply for jobs as varied as gondola attendant, tube valet, horticulturist, lifeguard or bartender?
Hyland Hills Water World in Federal Heights is one of the country’s largest water parks and it gives nearly 1,000 people, mostly teenagers, a summer working in the sun.
Water World Spokesperson, Joann Cortez said, “The Water World job experience is the first job for many kids and we are dedicated to providing a meaningful work experience for everyone that makes the team.”
Applications are online only.
Hiring for most positions begins at age 15 and older. Applicants who want to be on the Water World Lifeguard Team must obtain or hold current Jeff Ellis & Associates certification (certification classes are held at Water World). Detailed information on all jobs, rates of pay, age minimums and more can be found on the website.
Interviews begin in early March and job offers will be made in April.
Water World plans a new attraction at the park, but so far, isn’t giving any hints what it will be.
Water World typically opens Memorial Day weekend.
LINK: Water World