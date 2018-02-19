COMING UP:Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live with Former Broncos Offensive Tackle Tyler Polumbus
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– The calendar may still read winter, but Water World is hiring for the summer!

Where else can you apply for jobs as varied as gondola attendant, tube valet, horticulturist, lifeguard or bartender?

water world2 Water World Is Thinking Summer While Snow Falls

Water World (credit: CBS)

Hyland Hills Water World in Federal Heights is one of the country’s largest water parks and it gives nearly 1,000 people, mostly teenagers, a summer working in the sun.

Water World Spokesperson, Joann Cortez said, “The Water World job experience is the first job for many kids and we are dedicated to providing a meaningful work experience for everyone that makes the team.”

water world 11 Water World Is Thinking Summer While Snow Falls

(credit: CBS)

Applications are online only.

Hiring for most positions begins at age 15 and older. Applicants who want to be on the Water World Lifeguard Team must obtain or hold current Jeff Ellis & Associates certification (certification classes are held at Water World). Detailed information on all jobs, rates of pay, age minimums and more can be found on the website.

water world 21 Water World Is Thinking Summer While Snow Falls

(credit: CBS)

Interviews begin in early March and job offers will be made in April.

Water World plans a new attraction at the park, but so far, isn’t giving any hints what it will be.

Water World typically opens Memorial Day weekend.

LINK: Water World

