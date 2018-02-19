Fog, Flurries, ColdSnow Continues All Day Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A father in Colorado Springs is upset with Uber after his underage daughter and her friends took rides in the middle of the night.

The girl’s mother caught the 14-year-old sneaking back into the house at 3:30 a.m.

451551330 Father Upset With Uber For Not Checking Teen Girls ID

File photo of Uber app. (Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Her father admits that his daughter should not have been sneaking out in the first place. But he says the Uber driver broke the rules by not asking for her ID.

Uber’s policy states that riders must be 18 years or older to use the app and that it is up to the driver to verify age.

uber fined 10pkg transfer frame 125 Father Upset With Uber For Not Checking Teen Girls ID

(credit: CBS)

“She could have been killed, raped, molested, anything,” said Jamie Bridge, “The girls claim they weren’t asked for an ID at all, which is clearly a violation of their own policy.”

The girls weren’t harmed during their ride home. The company would not confirm whether the driver will be disciplined.

