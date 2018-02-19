DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers shared the road with snow plows for the Monday morning commute after snow fell overnight. That snow created some slick conditions along the Front Range.
Snow plow crews from Denver Public Works deployed around 4:30 a.m. Monday when the snow started to accumulate. A total of 70 plows are patrolling the streets.
Snow plow drivers continued to clear streets and dropped deicer on the streets as needed.
Residential snow plows may be deployed once heavy snow falls in the Denver metro area. The smaller plows can help clear smaller, side streets.
• Residential plows do not carry de-icing materials.
• The residential plows shave off the top few inches of snow pack and will not expose bare pavement.
• When deployed, the residential plows take one pass down the center of every side street to keep streets passable.