Fog, Flurries, ColdSnow Continues All Day Monday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Highway 58, Highway 6, Highway 93, Local TV, Rockfall Mitigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo . (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation will start a big rockfall mitigation project on Tuesday morning.

clear creek rock mitigation map transfer frame 942 $3M Rockfall Mitigation Project Closes Mountain Highways

It will close Highway 6 between Highways 93 and 58.

Highway 119 will be closed in Jefferson and Clear Creek Counties. CDOT suggests drivers use Interstate 70 instead.

The $3 million project will include rock-scaling, removal of scaled rock, installation of a 285,000 square feet of wire mesh.

Daytime full closures will last through the end of April, Monday’s through Wednesday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday’s 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders