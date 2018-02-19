JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo . (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation will start a big rockfall mitigation project on Tuesday morning.
It will close Highway 6 between Highways 93 and 58.
Highway 119 will be closed in Jefferson and Clear Creek Counties. CDOT suggests drivers use Interstate 70 instead.
The $3 million project will include rock-scaling, removal of scaled rock, installation of a 285,000 square feet of wire mesh.
Daytime full closures will last through the end of April, Monday’s through Wednesday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday’s 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.