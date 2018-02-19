DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands along the Front Range were met with bitter cold and persistent snow on Monday night.
Some spent hours shoveling their driveways and sidewalks… only to have more snow piled up after they were finished.
The snow made for a tough commute despite many having the day off for President’s Day.
“Do you ever get used to something like this?” asked CBS4’s Stan Bush. “Oh no, I’ve been in Colorado most of my life. The yo-yo effect. I love the warm and hate the cold,” another resident said.
One traveler arrived home from the Winter Olympics in South Korea. She says when she got off the plane she wanted to go right back.
“It’s snowing a lot more here. It’s windier here. I’m just overall colder here,” she said.
RELATED: CBS4 Weather Center