GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Jury selection is slated to begin Tuesday, more than 16 years after Jennifer Blagg was murdered and her 6-year-old daughter Abby disappeared in a case that sent Michael Blagg to prison for life.

Jennifer and Abby disappeared from their home in Grand Junction in 2001. Michael Blagg was convicted in 2004 and sent to prison.

Attorneys for Blagg claim there is a possibility that a man they called “Mr. B” was responsible for the crime.

A new trial was ordered for Blagg after a juror was found to have improperly filled out a questionnaire in the first trial omitting that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

As the second trial for Blagg nears, his attorneys asked a judge to admit evidence on a “Mr. B”. They said he is a Canadian man arrested in a sex offense case where he had a list of “victims” that included the names Jennifer and Abby Blagg. Michael Blagg, the husband and father, has steadfastly denied he was responsible.

Blagg’s attorneys pointed to emails and audio recordings that they claim bolster the possibility that “Mr. B” carried out an abduction and murder. They said that “Mr. B” had the watch of Jennifer Blagg.

The new trial was moved to Golden due to the massive publicity the case has received in Grand Junction where the crime occurred.