Fog, Flurries, ColdSnow Continues All Day Monday
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Low clouds, fog, flurries, light snow, and very cold temperatures will be found along almost the entire Front Range Monday. Then heavier snow will reach the metro area after 5 p.m.

Sunday’s official high temperature in Denver was 69°. Monday will stay about 40 degrees colder with afternoon temperatures staying mainly below freezing.

Snow Monday morning at lower elevations will be minor (less than 1″). Likewise snowfall in the mountains will be limited through through the morning hours. Then heavier snow combined with gusty winds will hit the high country during the afternoon just as thousands of people return to the metro area after the one of the busiest ski weekends of the year. Very slow travel is expected in the high country Monday afternoon and evening. Road closures are possible.

32 Latest Forecast: Enormous Changes As Winter Returns To Colorado
For lower elevations, occasional light snow is possible through the afternoon before a much better chance for snow develops in the evening. The heaviest snow along the urban corridor will be north of Denver. The Fort Collins and Loveland areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 4 p.m. for 3-6 inches of snow by early Tuesday morning. For the rest of us, we’ll likely see up to 3 inches although areas farther south along the Palmer Divide will likely see less than 2 inches.

41 Latest Forecast: Enormous Changes As Winter Returns To Colorado
Looking ahead to Tuesday, flurries will be possible and it will stay very cold. High temperatures will struggle to reach 20° in Denver area. The mountains will likely see light snow on Tuesday with little if any accumulation.

Beyond Tuesday it stays chilly with temperatures staying below normal through at least Friday. Denver and the Front Range will be mainly dry while the mountains continue to see occasional snow but noting big.

5day Latest Forecast: Enormous Changes As Winter Returns To Colorado

snowpack Latest Forecast: Enormous Changes As Winter Returns To Colorado

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

