COMING UP:Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live with Former Broncos Offensive Tackle Tyler Polumbus
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hotline, Immigration, Local TV, Rapid Response Line

DENVER (CBS4)– Immigration activists are relaunching a hotline to help immigrants with questions across Colorado.

It’s called the Colorado Rapid Response Network and it acts like a 24-hour emergency line.

Several immigrants rights organizations are behind the effort. They’ve trained a network of more than 100 people to “track, verify, and document abuses, and respond to ICE raids in immigrant communities.”

immigration and customs enforcement Immigration Activists Relaunch Hotline

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (credit: CBS)

Organizers of the hotline — 1-844-UNITE-41 — say it comes at a time when fear of mass deportations is growing and misinformation is spreading.

The hotline will help answer those questions and can connect folks with verified legal guidance, but it takes it one step further. First responders are also trained to go into communities and document reports of raids or other possibly aggressive enforcement tactics.

“The Colorado Rapid Response Network is ready to take our efforts of immigrant rights protections to the next level. As each year passes, we know that our communities will continue to be under attack and targeted by ICE agents and the current administration’s abuse of power. It is our intention as CoRRN to continue leading Colorado in educating the public on advocacy and civil rights abuses upon immigrant communities,” said Pamela Resendiz Trujano, Deputy Director for United for a New Economy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders