DENVER (CBS4)– Immigration activists are relaunching a hotline to help immigrants with questions across Colorado.
It’s called the Colorado Rapid Response Network and it acts like a 24-hour emergency line.
Several immigrants rights organizations are behind the effort. They’ve trained a network of more than 100 people to “track, verify, and document abuses, and respond to ICE raids in immigrant communities.”
Organizers of the hotline — 1-844-UNITE-41 — say it comes at a time when fear of mass deportations is growing and misinformation is spreading.
The hotline will help answer those questions and can connect folks with verified legal guidance, but it takes it one step further. First responders are also trained to go into communities and document reports of raids or other possibly aggressive enforcement tactics.
“The Colorado Rapid Response Network is ready to take our efforts of immigrant rights protections to the next level. As each year passes, we know that our communities will continue to be under attack and targeted by ICE agents and the current administration’s abuse of power. It is our intention as CoRRN to continue leading Colorado in educating the public on advocacy and civil rights abuses upon immigrant communities,” said Pamela Resendiz Trujano, Deputy Director for United for a New Economy.