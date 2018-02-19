Shooting investigation in Greeley. (credit: CBS)
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Greeley homeowner was met with a suspected burglar who was ultimately shot by the homeowner.
It all happened early Monday morning on 15th Street near 16th Avenue Court.
Investigators say the homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint while his wife called 911.
When police arrived a few minutes later, they say they heard one gunshot and found the suspect shot in the torso.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
Police haven’t said if the homeowner will face any charges.