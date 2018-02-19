COMING UP:Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live with Former Broncos Offensive Tackle Tyler Polumbus
Shooting investigation in Greeley. (credit: CBS)

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Greeley homeowner was met with a suspected burglar who was ultimately shot by the homeowner.

greeley burglar Homeowner Catches, Shoots Suspected Burglar As Police Arrive

Shooting investigation in Greeley. (credit: CBS)

It all happened early Monday morning on 15th Street near 16th Avenue Court.

Investigators say the homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint while his wife called 911.

greeley burglar 2 Homeowner Catches, Shoots Suspected Burglar As Police Arrive

(credit: CBS)

When police arrived a few minutes later, they say they heard one gunshot and found the suspect shot in the torso.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Police haven’t said if the homeowner will face any charges.

