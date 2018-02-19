Fog, Flurries, ColdSnow Continues All Day Monday
FAIRPLAY, Colo. (CBS4)– A reality show that has divided a community over gold mining is packing up and leaving Colorado.

Many residents contend the noise and work at the Fairplay Gold Pit started around the time crews associated with the TV show “Gold Rush” showed up to help mine the site two years ago.

fairplay mine 6pkg transfer frame 1184 Gold Rush Leaving Town But Concerns Over Mining Continue

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors complained about the noise and even filed a lawsuit after Park County rezoned some nearby property to allow for more mining.

fairplay mine 6pkg transfer frame 704 Gold Rush Leaving Town But Concerns Over Mining Continue

(credit: Discovery Channel)

Now those neighbors are concerned the mining will continue even after the TV crews are gone. They tell the Summit Daily News that even though the reality show is leaving, they plan to continue their fight in court.

fairplay mine 6pkg transfer frame 18 Gold Rush Leaving Town But Concerns Over Mining Continue

(credit: CBS)

