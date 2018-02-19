ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An explosion set fire to an asphalt business in Adams County on Monday.
An employee with Complete Fleet Services told CBS4 that there was an explosion on Monday morning followed by a fire at the business next door, United Asphalt. The building is located near Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard.
Firefighters say flames were shooting as high as 15 feet in the air.
“I heard an explosion come from the back end of the property, looked out our guard shack window and saw smoke billowing,” said security guard Gregg Vest.
A storage tank that overheated is to blame for the explosion. No one was injured.