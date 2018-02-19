HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Denver gathered to honor the memory of a fallen officer and show support for his daughter over the weekend.
Denver Police Detective Donnie Young was killed in the line of duty 13 years ago.
He left behind a wife and two young daughters. One is set to graduate from Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch.
His brothers in blue showed up for Senior Night where they escorted Kelsey to center court.
The Denver Police Department shared the video as a reminder that the law enforcement family is family forever.