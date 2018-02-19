COMING UP:Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live with Former Broncos Offensive Tackle Tyler Polumbus
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Denver gathered to honor the memory of a fallen officer and show support for his daughter over the weekend.

Denver Police Detective Donnie Young was killed in the line of duty 13 years ago.

donnie young Police Honor Fallen Officers Memory With Tribute To Daughter

Donnie Young (credit: Denver Police Department)

He left behind a wife and two young daughters. One is set to graduate from Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch.

family in blue 6vo frame 886 Police Honor Fallen Officers Memory With Tribute To Daughter

(credit: Denver Police)

His brothers in blue showed up for Senior Night where they escorted Kelsey to center court.

The Denver Police Department shared the video as a reminder that the law enforcement family is family forever.

