DENVER (AP) — The University of Denver has hired Karlton Creech as its new vice chancellor for athletics and recreation. He’ll succeed Peg Bradley-Doppes, who is retiring after 13 years.
Creech will take over May 1, overseeing 17 Division I teams and a recreation program that engages more than 60 percent of the student body, including intramural and club sports and the Coors Fitness Center.
Creech has served as athletic director at the University of Maine since 2014. Before that, he was a senior associate athletic director at the University of North Carolina, where he coordinated an expansion of the football stadium.
DU has won 32 Division I national championships in skiing, hockey and lacrosse. The school has won nine of the past 10 Division I-AAA Directors’ Cups for the most successful Division I program without football.
