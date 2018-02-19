COMING UP:Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live with Former Broncos Offensive Tackle Tyler Polumbus
DENVER (AP) — The University of Denver has hired Karlton Creech as its new vice chancellor for athletics and recreation. He’ll succeed Peg Bradley-Doppes, who is retiring after 13 years.

Creech will take over May 1, overseeing 17 Division I teams and a recreation program that engages more than 60 percent of the student body, including intramural and club sports and the Coors Fitness Center.

Karlton Creech (credit: DU)

Karlton Creech (credit: DU)

Creech has served as athletic director at the University of Maine since 2014. Before that, he was a senior associate athletic director at the University of North Carolina, where he coordinated an expansion of the football stadium.

DU has won 32 Division I national championships in skiing, hockey and lacrosse. The school has won nine of the past 10 Division I-AAA Directors’ Cups for the most successful Division I program without football.

