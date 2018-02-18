SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Strong wind gusts forced ski resorts in the high country to close some lifts Sunday as a major winter storm blows into the state.
Colorado Department of Transportation issued wind advisories for large profile vehicles driving along the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor between Summit County and the Denver metro area.
Wind speeds were reported up to 50 mph continued to make travel difficult, adding blowing snow for drivers already navigating heavy traffic on this holiday weekend.
The issues will continue throughout Sunday night as the snow begins to fall continuing through Monday.
RELATED: CBS4 Web Cams
CDOT’s website offers updates on road conditions across the state. Expect avalanche mitigation brief closures on some mountain passes Monday.
Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.