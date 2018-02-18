By Michael Spencer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – The Rockies will have their first full squad workout in Scottsdale, AZ on Monday.

While pitchers and catchers have been in Scottsdale since Tuesday, the position players had their physicals on Sunday and will have their first official workout on Monday.

As the Rockies enter 2018, they have renewed confidence after a postseason berth in 2017; their first since 2009.

“Going into this camp I think everyone has the expectation that anything short of the playoffs or a championship is going to be a failed season,” said catcher Chris Iannetta.

“We had a good season last year,” said Trevor Story. “It didn’t end the way we wanted, but coming into this year that just made us even more hungry.”

The Rockies roster had a few changes this offseason – most notably the subtraction of Carlos Gonzales.

Gonzales, who was with the team from 2009-2017 is a free agent and has yet to be signed by another team.

“It felt a little weird at first,” said Story when asked about Cargo’s absence.

“Cargo is one of my best friends in the game,” Story said. “It’s a little weird for sure.”

“I enjoyed my time here the first time around. It was pretty cool that the chance was on the table.” -Rockies #AllTime25 catcher @Chris_Iannetta on his return: https://t.co/dgHDI2Ftq5

#RoxSpring ☀️🌵⚾️ pic.twitter.com/J4CUGOVXwt — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 14, 2018

While the Rockies will be missing Gonzales’ familiar face, they added another familiar face to the roster with the addition of catcher Chris Iannetta who is back for his second stint with the team after playing for the Rockies from 2006-2011.

His return is especially gratifying for Rockies pitcher and Denver-native Kyle Freeland.

“It’s been awesome,” said Freeland. “For me it’s really cool because I got to watch him play for the Rockies in that ‘07 run. It’s exciting to have him with us.”

The Rockies will play their first spring training game on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the same team that knocked them out of the postseason.

