By Dillon Thomas

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was arrested and taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after police said he was linked to multiple fires in their jurisdiction.

Joe Bradley, Patrol Commander for Greenwood Village Police, said officers and firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment at Timber Creek.

When firefighters and police arrived on scene, they located an active fire.

South Metro Fire spokesman Eric Hurst told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the sprinkler system in the unit had engaged the fire.

As firefighters cleared the building, police were warned of an unaccounted for person in the apartment.

Shortly after, a different 911 call reported a separate fire along Yosemite.

When police arrived to investigate the fire at Stoney Brook Apartments, they located an adult male allegedly attempting to set a bush on fire.

Police said they attempted to contact the adult male who fled on foot. Police would later tackle the suspect and arrest him.

Police then identified the suspect as the same person who was listed as missing in the apartment fire.

Police said there was no threat to the community following the arrest.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.