  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Arson Investigation, Fire Investigation, Greenwood Village Police, Local TV, Prentice Avenue, South Metro Fire Rescue, Stoney Brook Apartments, Timber Creek Apartments, Yosemite Street

By Dillon Thomas

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was arrested and taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after police said he was linked to multiple fires in their jurisdiction.

prentice ave fire 2 credit smfd Man Arrested Following Multiple Fire Investigations Near Each Other

Fire investigation on Prentice Avenue. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Joe Bradley, Patrol Commander for Greenwood Village Police, said officers and firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment at Timber Creek.

prentice ave fire 3 credit smfd Man Arrested Following Multiple Fire Investigations Near Each Other

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

When firefighters and police arrived on scene, they located an active fire.

prentice ave fire 1 credit smfd Man Arrested Following Multiple Fire Investigations Near Each Other

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

South Metro Fire spokesman Eric Hurst told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the sprinkler system in the unit had engaged the fire.

As firefighters cleared the building, police were warned of an unaccounted for person in the apartment.

prentice arson 10vo transfer frame 600 Man Arrested Following Multiple Fire Investigations Near Each Other

(credit: CBS)

Shortly after, a different 911 call reported a separate fire along Yosemite.

prentice arson 10vo transfer frame 330 Man Arrested Following Multiple Fire Investigations Near Each Other

(credit: CBS)

When police arrived to investigate the fire at Stoney Brook Apartments, they located an adult male allegedly attempting to set a bush on fire.

Police said they attempted to contact the adult male who fled on foot. Police would later tackle the suspect and arrest him.

prentice arson 10vo transfer frame 420 Man Arrested Following Multiple Fire Investigations Near Each Other

Stoney Brook apartments in Greenwood Village. (credit: CBS)

Police then identified the suspect as the same person who was listed as missing in the apartment fire.

Police said there was no threat to the community following the arrest.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders