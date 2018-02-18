By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday will be windy and warm statewide with high fire danger on the southeast plains.
Afternoon highs will be in the 40s and 50s west with 60s and 70s east!
High wind alerts are in effect for areas along the Continental Divide and in our northwest corner.
A strong cold front will move into Colorado overnight and it will bring much colder temperatures and snow.
The snow will begin in the high country sometime around or after sunset this evening. We do expect a lot of wind to accompany the snow so travel problems are anticipated overnight and especially during the day on Monday.
In Denver we will initially see fog, flurries and drizzle develop once the cold front arrives sometime early Monday. Then light snow is anticipated by the late afternoon and early evening. It should last until around sunrise on Tuesday.
Tuesday will clear out but will be very cold.
