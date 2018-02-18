Major Weather Change TonightWatch Meteorologist Chris Spears' forecast.

Windy And Warm Before Cold BlastWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

Photographer Finds Couple In Impromptu Engagement PictureA photographer put out a plea on CBSDenver's Facebook page looking for a couple getting engaged at the Ice Castles in Dillon last month.

'Doga' Meant To Help Yogis With Heart HealthDogs have been proven to help your heart health, and that's why UCHealth has partnered with Paws 4 Productivity to create "Doga."

'Definitely Dehumanizing:' Students Help Foster Children Feel LovedIt started three years ago as a simple fundraising dodgeball game for a class at Campus Middle School in Greenwood Village.

Deputy Recovering From Shooting, Honored At Basketball GameStudents at Longmont High School helped honor a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and seriously hurt more than a month ago.