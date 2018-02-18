  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMInside College Basketball
    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday will be windy and warm statewide with high fire danger on the southeast plains.

alerts fire nutu1 Latest Forecast: Major Weather Change To Bring Cold & Snow

Afternoon highs will be in the 40s and 50s west with 60s and 70s east!

High wind alerts are in effect for areas along the Continental Divide and in our northwest corner.

alerts wind nutu chris2 Latest Forecast: Major Weather Change To Bring Cold & Snow

A strong cold front will move into Colorado overnight and it will bring much colder temperatures and snow.

The snow will begin in the high country sometime around or after sunset this evening. We do expect a lot of wind to accompany the snow so travel problems are anticipated overnight and especially during the day on Monday.

alerts winterwx nutu chris 12 Latest Forecast: Major Weather Change To Bring Cold & Snow

In Denver we will initially see fog, flurries and drizzle develop once the cold front arrives sometime early Monday. Then light snow is anticipated by the late afternoon and early evening. It should last until around sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday will clear out but will be very cold.

5day Latest Forecast: Major Weather Change To Bring Cold & Snow

snowpack Latest Forecast: Major Weather Change To Bring Cold & Snow

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders