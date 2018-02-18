  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Furniture Row Racing, Local TV, Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR, Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning at the 2018 Daytona 500. (credit: NASCAR)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS4) – The 60th Daytona 500 was bustling with big name stars ahead of the race on Sunday.

One of those stars was former Denver Broncos and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning.

peyton manning daytona 500 credit nascar Furniture Row Racing & Peyton Manning Prepare For Daytona 500

Peyton Manning at the 2018 Daytona 500. (credit: NASCAR)

Manning will be behind the wheel of the Toyota pace car and lead the 40-car field to the green flag to start “The Great American Race” on Sunday.

Colorado’s own Martin Truex, Jr. was also on hand signing autographs ahead of the race.

martin truex jr daytona 500 credit nascar Furniture Row Racing & Peyton Manning Prepare For Daytona 500

Martin Truex, Jr. of Furniture Row Racing at the 2018 Daytona 500. (credit: NASCAR)

Truex Jr. finished 34th in last year’s summer Daytona race. In the 2017 Daytona 500, he took 13th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders