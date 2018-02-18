Two Killed In Two Rollovers Forcing Interstate ClosureEastbound Interstate 70 was closed at Interstate 225 for multiple hours Sunday morning.

Man Arrested Following Multiple Fire Investigations Near Each OtherA man was arrested and taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after police said he was linked to multiple fires in their jurisdiction.

Major Weather Change TonightWatch Meteorologist Chris Spears' forecast.

Windy And Warm Before Cold BlastWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

Photographer Finds Couple In Impromptu Engagement PictureA photographer put out a plea on CBSDenver's Facebook page looking for a couple getting engaged at the Ice Castles in Dillon last month.

'Doga' Meant To Help Yogis With Heart HealthDogs have been proven to help your heart health, and that's why UCHealth has partnered with Paws 4 Productivity to create "Doga."