Peyton Manning at the 2018 Daytona 500. (credit: NASCAR)
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS4) – The 60th Daytona 500 was bustling with big name stars ahead of the race on Sunday.
One of those stars was former Denver Broncos and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning.
Manning will be behind the wheel of the Toyota pace car and lead the 40-car field to the green flag to start “The Great American Race” on Sunday.
Colorado’s own Martin Truex, Jr. was also on hand signing autographs ahead of the race.
Truex Jr. finished 34th in last year’s summer Daytona race. In the 2017 Daytona 500, he took 13th.