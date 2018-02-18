  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Homeless, Diane Cox, Flower Lady, Local TV, Saint Francis Apartments at Cathedral Square, St. Francis Cathedral

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – Diane Cox is glad to be home, and she, more than anyone, deserves to take a load off.

“This my chair. That’s my love seat,” Diane said as she sat down in her recliner.

caphill homeless housing 5pkg transfer frame 261 Flower Lady Lands On Her Feet At Apartment Complex For Homeless

Diane Cox (credit: CBS)

Diane hasn’t just had a long hard day, her entire life has been challenging. It’s a story she has been waiting to tell.

“I want you all to know what these people have done for mama. What mama has done for Denver. This is my story,” she said.

Diane was born in New York, but she knew she was home when she came out to Denver to see her mother.

caphill homeless housing 5pkg transfer frame 831 Flower Lady Lands On Her Feet At Apartment Complex For Homeless

(credit: CBS)

“I came here Sept. 29 at Stapleton. I thought it was the littlest airport,” she said. “I fell in love with Colorado when I got off that airplane. It was just so beautiful. The 16th Street Mall was so clean you could cook an egg and eat it off the ground. I love Colorado so much.”

She got a job and made a life here with her two daughters. Then, one day, chance gave her an opportunity to give back to the state she loves.

caphill homeless housing 5pkg transfer frame 1401 Flower Lady Lands On Her Feet At Apartment Complex For Homeless

(credit: CBS)

“I was walking across the street and they were throwing out these beautiful flowers, and I said ‘Why you all throwing them in the garbage? People need to smell them like my grandmother said.’ She said, ‘Smell your flowers while you are alive because once you are dead everybody’s sending flowers. You can’t get out the coffin to say thank you.’”

She took the flowers and gave them away to Denver’s homeless. She felt like she was doing “God’s work,” and she wanted to do it again.

caphill homeless housing 5pkg transfer frame 471 Flower Lady Lands On Her Feet At Apartment Complex For Homeless

(credit: CBS)

She called Safeway and got them to donate flowers to her so she could give them away to nursing homes and homeless shelters at first, but then other places too.

Diane listed them off:

“That’s mama, in Hickenlooper’s office. He’s a friend of mine.”

“This is me and the police.”

“That’s me and Mitch Morrissey.”

caphill homeless housing 5pkg transfer frame 2001 Flower Lady Lands On Her Feet At Apartment Complex For Homeless

Former CBS4 Anchor Molly Hughes (L) with Diane Cox (center) and CBS4 News Director Tim Wieland (R). (credit: Diane Cox)

“This is at Channel 4.”

caphill homeless housing 5pkg transfer frame 2181 Flower Lady Lands On Her Feet At Apartment Complex For Homeless

Diane Cox sitting at the CBS4 News desk. (credit: Diane Cox)

“I got to be the flower lady out here giving people flowers to smell,” she said as she smiled. “Mama done a lot.”

caphill homeless housing 5pkg transfer frame 2601 Flower Lady Lands On Her Feet At Apartment Complex For Homeless

Diane Cox with CBS4’s Dave Aguilera. (credit: Diane Cox)

She even brought flowers to the funeral of slain Denver Police officer Donnie Young in 2005, but then in 2012, she had tragedy of her own. Her mother died.

“My mom. She was my best friend. She was always there for me I was always there for her,” Diane said as she choked back tears. “I didn’t know a human being could hurt so bad.”

Diane’s mother was sick, so Diane moved into her house to take care of her. After her mother’s death, she had nowhere to go, so she was out on the streets.

“I’ve been homeless a long time now,” Diane said.

Now the city that Diane has given so much to is giving back.

caphill homeless housing 5pkg transfer frame 2781 Flower Lady Lands On Her Feet At Apartment Complex For Homeless

(credit: CBS)

The St. Francis Center and St. John’s Cathedral raised money and donated land to build fully furnished apartments for 50 homeless people to live in so they can get back on their feet.

Diane is one of those residents and having safety and security has given her life back.

She walks over to a cup full of fresh cut flowers in her new kitchen. She grabs one and extends it out toward a volunteer with St. John’s Cathedral.

caphill homeless housing 5pkg transfer frame 3471 Flower Lady Lands On Her Feet At Apartment Complex For Homeless

(credit: CBS)

“Pretty lady… pretty lady… I want you to have this,” she said.

Six years later, the flower lady is back and very grateful to God for the people who gave her a place to start over.

“God I’m so happy. God thank you. Thank you for this place,” as she dropped to her knees and kissed the floor.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders