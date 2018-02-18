Firefighters fight blaze south of Bennett. (credit: CBS)
BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters from multiple agencies including South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a wildland fire south of Bennett on Sunday afternoon.
This happened near East Quincy Avenue and Kiowa Bennett Road.
Crews were seen spraying water on a blackened earth. It appears the fire is extinguished, but officials have not released new information about the fire fight.
Further south, Elizabeth Fire responded to a small brush fire on Sunday as well.
They say a van hit and knocked over a power pole which caused a small brush fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.
IREA responded, but electricity may be out for several hours.