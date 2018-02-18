  • CBS4Watch Now
Firefighters fight blaze south of Bennett. (credit: CBS)

BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters from multiple agencies including South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a wildland fire south of Bennett on Sunday afternoon.

This happened near East Quincy Avenue and Kiowa Bennett Road.

bennett fire sanchez frame 7198 Firefighters From Multiple Agencies Respond To Wildland Fire

Firefighters fight blaze south of Bennett. (credit: CBS)

Crews were seen spraying water on a blackened earth. It appears the fire is extinguished, but officials have not released new information about the fire fight.

Further south, Elizabeth Fire responded to a small brush fire on Sunday as well.

elizabeth fire 1 from elizabeth fire rescue Firefighters From Multiple Agencies Respond To Wildland Fire

Downed power pole that caused a small brush fire in Elizabeth. (credit: CBS)

They say a van hit and knocked over a power pole which caused a small brush fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

IREA responded, but electricity may be out for several hours.

 

