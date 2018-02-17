DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – A photographer put out a plea on CBSDenver’s Facebook page looking for a couple getting engaged at the Ice Castles in Dillon last month.
Carmel Schiff says she was strolling through the castles on Jan. 27 when she saw a man propose to a woman and snapped a picture.
Weeks would go by before Schiff would find that couple thanks to social media.
Schiff has made contact with the couple and plans to meet them in Rifle in the near future to help with their engagement photos free of charge.