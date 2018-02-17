EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty will get to keep their health insurance for the next year.
Deputy Flick’s wife and their two young children were at risk of losing it.
Flick was shot and killed earlier this month in Colorado Springs while trying to apprehend a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation.
Under county policy, his family was set to lose their insurance at the end of the month, but on Thursday night, a board voted to change that policy, and extend the benefits for up to a year at no cost.