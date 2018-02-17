  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Presidents of more than a dozen companies served the homeless at the Denver Rescue Mission as part of a President’s Day tradition.

business execs serve meals 6vo transfer frame 0 Joe Ellis Joins Executives In Presidents Day Tradition

(credit: CBS)

The president of the mission came up with the idea to have presidents at the center on President’s Day weekend to show the importance of serving.

business execs serve meals 6vo transfer frame 120 Joe Ellis Joins Executives In Presidents Day Tradition

(credit: CBS)

“It’s saying ‘Hey, this is something our community cares about.’ We don’t want anyone to freeze to death, and we don’t want anyone to go hungry,” said Brad Meuli, Denver Rescue Mission President.

business execs serve meals 6vo transfer frame 422 Joe Ellis Joins Executives In Presidents Day Tradition

Denver Broncos President, Joe Ellis, helps serve meals at Denver Rescue Mission. (credit: CBS)

“It’s nice to see everybody and give some people in need a little bit of refreshment and nourishment. It’s a good day,” said Joe Ellis, Denver Broncos President.

The Denver Rescue Mission has served the city’s homeless population and those in need since 1892.

