DENVER (CBS4) – Dogs have been proven to help your heart health, and that’s why UCHealth has partnered with Paws 4 Productivity to create “Doga.”

dog yoga 5vo transfer frame 194 Doga Meant To Help Yogis With Heart Health

The groups decided to unleash some puppies into a yoga class at Atherial Fitness in Denver on Saturday morning.

dog yoga 5vo transfer frame 254 Doga Meant To Help Yogis With Heart Health

The goal was participants learning a new mindful way to spend time with their dogs while learning why dogs are your heart’s best friend.

dog yoga 5vo transfer frame 434 Doga Meant To Help Yogis With Heart Health

UCHealth says dog owners walk an average of 23 minutes more each day than people who don’t own dogs.

puppy yoga mharaw 01 concatenated 144238 frame 1836 Doga Meant To Help Yogis With Heart Health

They say petting a dog for five minutes can lower your blood pressure and can reduce your risk of heart attack by 11 percent.

RELATED: ‘Unconditional Love’: Having A Dog Can Help Your Heart

 

