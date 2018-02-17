DENVER (CBS4) – Dogs have been proven to help your heart health, and that’s why UCHealth has partnered with Paws 4 Productivity to create “Doga.”
The groups decided to unleash some puppies into a yoga class at Atherial Fitness in Denver on Saturday morning.
The goal was participants learning a new mindful way to spend time with their dogs while learning why dogs are your heart’s best friend.
UCHealth says dog owners walk an average of 23 minutes more each day than people who don’t own dogs.
They say petting a dog for five minutes can lower your blood pressure and can reduce your risk of heart attack by 11 percent.
