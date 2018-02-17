  • CBS4Watch Now
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Longmont High School helped honor a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and seriously hurt more than a month ago.

Deputy Jeff Pelle suffered serious injuries when he and multiple other officers were ambushed on New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday, Pelle returned to his alma mater to set foot on the basketball court he spent years playing on and was met by his head coach, who said Pelle was always a fighter – on and off the court.

“The thing I always admired about him was his fortitude. He is one of those guys that, when the chips are down, he is going to battle,” said Jeff Kloster.

Students and staff helped organize the event for Pelle.

He said he was honored to once again be back on the court and to be with those who have rooted him on since the shooting.

Pelle spent weeks in the hospital recovering. His friend, Deputy Zack Parrish, was killed.

