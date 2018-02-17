  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Bichon Frise, Bill McFadden, Flynn, Lindsay Van Keuran, Local TV, New York Stock Exchange, Westminster Dog Show, Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (CBS4) – The dog that won Best In Show at the Westminster Dog Show took to the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the opening bell.

best in show opening bell 6natvo transfer frame 150 Best In Show Dog Rings Bell At NYSE

Flynn and his handler, Bill McFadden, at the opening bell of the NYSE. (credit: CBS)

Flynn, the 5-year-old Bichon Frise, and his handler Bill McFadden were both on hand for the event.

McFadden says Flynn will round out a media tour and then start retirement.

dog10 copy Best In Show Dog Rings Bell At NYSE

(credit: Bill McFadden)

“He is going to be a couch potato, and hang out with other bichons,” said McFadden.  “He is going to run in the snow, and do a lot of stuff he doesn’t get to do.”

The blue-ribbon winner with Colorado connections was joined by former Denver Bronco Shannon Sharpe when he took home the top prize.

 

