NEW YORK (CBS4) – The dog that won Best In Show at the Westminster Dog Show took to the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the opening bell.
Flynn, the 5-year-old Bichon Frise, and his handler Bill McFadden were both on hand for the event.
McFadden says Flynn will round out a media tour and then start retirement.
“He is going to be a couch potato, and hang out with other bichons,” said McFadden. “He is going to run in the snow, and do a lot of stuff he doesn’t get to do.”
The blue-ribbon winner with Colorado connections was joined by former Denver Bronco Shannon Sharpe when he took home the top prize.