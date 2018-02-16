A ballot drop-off box in Arapahoe County. (credit: CBS)

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– The Russians targeted Colorado among other states in a campaign to meddle in our elections, according to a federal indictment.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein detailed the information Friday afternoon.

“The defendants allegedly conducted what they called informational warfare against the United States with the stated goal of stating distrust of the candidates and the political system in general,” Rosenstein said.

The indictment says the groups 13 conspirators posed as Americans belonging to different grassroots organizations.

“They established social media pages and groups to communicate with unwitting Americans,” he continued.

Information from actual Americans– led the Russian group members to focus their efforts on “purple states” Colorado among them.

At least two of the Russians traveled to those states “gathering intelligence.”

According to the U.S Department of Justice, the indictment does not allege that any Americans were knowingly involved–and they do not believe the Russian meddling altered the outcome of the 2016 election.

“The indictment alleges that the Russian conspirators wanted to promote discord in the United States and undermine public confidence in democracy, we must not allow them to succeed,” Rosenstein said.

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams is in Washington, D.C.

His office says they are reviewing the indictment — and hope to have new information next week.

