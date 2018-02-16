(credit: ThinkStock)
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are investigating claims that a teacher at Overland Trail Middle School behaved in a “sexually inappropriate manner” with students at the school. Investigators did not provide any information about the alleged misconduct.
Two staff members have been placed on administrative leave by School District 27J while police investigate.
The second person is being investigated to determine whether they met their legal obligation to report the situation, according to the Brighton Police Department.
No charges have been filed at this point and the names of the staff members have not been released.
The Brighton Police Department said the school is cooperating fully in the investigation.