  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brighton, Brighton Police Department, Overland Trail Middle School, School District 27J, Sexual Misconduct
(credit: ThinkStock)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are investigating claims that a teacher at Overland Trail Middle School behaved in a “sexually inappropriate manner” with students at the school. Investigators did not provide any information about the alleged misconduct.

Two staff members have been placed on administrative leave by School District 27J while police investigate.

The second person is being investigated to determine whether they met their legal obligation to report the situation, according to the Brighton Police Department.

No charges have been filed at this point and the names of the staff members have not been released.

The Brighton Police Department said the school is cooperating fully in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders